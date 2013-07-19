WASHINGTON, July 19 The chances that Detroit,
Michigan, will make full and timely payments on its unlimited
general obligation bonds are low, a major rating agency said on
Friday, a day after the city filed for the largest municipal
bankruptcy in U.S. history.
According to Fitch Ratings, the city's next payment on its
general obligation bonds is due Oct. 1. The agency noted
Detroit, which has financially struggled for years, has so far
adhered to "its pledge to levy and collect a voter-approved tax
specifically for" general obligation payments.
Last month, the city skipped paying debt service on taxable
pension bonds and its bondholders have worried it would miss
deadlines for general obligation bonds that are supposed to be
backed by the city's full faith and credit.