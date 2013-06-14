BRIEF-RedShift Bioanalytics files to say it raised about $10.8 million in equity financing
* RedShift Bioanalytics Inc files to say it raised about $10.8 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mjttFS)
June 14 Fitch downgraded debt issued by Detroit on Friday after the city said it planned on skipping a payment on its pension debt to conserve cash.
Fitch said it cut Detroit's $411 million in limited tax general obligation bonds to a C rating from double-C, its $202.8 million in unlimited tax GO bonds to C from triple-C, and about $1.5 billion in pension obligation bonds to C from double-C.
The ratings agency said the downgrade reflects that the city will not make a payment on its pension debt and follows a similar downgrade from Standard & Poor's moments earlier.
* Brazil Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Wednesday he expects the lower house of Congress to vote on pension reform in April (Reporting By Marcela Ayres)
LONDON, March 8 U.S. insurer AIG plans a European Union hub in Luxembourg following Britain's decision to leave the bloc, the biggest financial services firm so far to detail such a move.