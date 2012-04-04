By Lisa Baertlein
| DETROIT, April 4
DETROIT, April 4 When Slows Bar-B-Q opened in
Detroit's Corktown district seven years ago, the neighborhood
was so neglected that the street lamps no longer worked.
The restaurant sits in the shadow of Detroit's abandoned
central train station, a few blocks from the vacant lot where
Tiger Stadium once stood. "People said we were nuts," recalled
co-owner Phillip Cooley.
Today, Slows has two Detroit locations that pull in a
healthy $6 million in sales annually.
An artisan coffee shop and a swanky cocktail bar have opened
near Slows in Corktown, making the neighborhood one of a handful
of vibrant residential pockets in Motor City.
The success of Slows and other local food businesses is a
rallying point for a cadre of entrepreneurs fighting to shake
off Detroit's reputation as a culinary wasteland and give people
a reason to return.
Progress on the food front is more than an interesting
sidebar to Detroit's high-profile attempt to reverse decades of
decline. Burdened with a reputation for crime, blight and
political corruption, municipal leaders are hoping the
burgeoning food revolution will help the city stage a comeback.
About 715,000 people live in Detroit, fewer than half the
population at its peak in the 1950s when it was a showcase of
American industrial might. Hard times in the U.S. auto industry
have been driving people from the city since 2000, hollowing out
a once-robust tax base and discouraging new investment.
Struggling for years with infrastructure costs suited to a
city with twice its population, Detroit faces a new era of
austerity. Mayor Dave Bing and the city council are trying to
come up with a plan to stave off bankruptcy and prevent the city
from losing control of its finances to the state of Michigan.
FOOD FIGHT
Lack of national supermarket chains causes residents to shop
outside the city limits, where they spend an estimated $1.5
billion. Restaurateurs, "guerrilla" gardeners who plant wherever
they find space and local grocers are determined to bring that
money back to Detroit.
"There's far more demand than supply in Detroit," said
Cooley, a former model who -- along with his partners -- is
planning to open a restaurant that uses locally grown and raised
food.
A slew of developers who share Cooley's optimism are
snapping up real estate and opening businesses with low overhead
costs and, in many cases, hefty tax subsidies from the city.
Tony Goldman, a real estate mogul known for his early and
lucrative bets in New York City's SoHo neighborhood and Miami
Beach's Art Deco district, has spoken publicly about his
interest in Detroit property. And Whole Foods Market has
plans to open a store next year in the Midtown neighborhood,
which is the centerpiece for Detroit's revival. The Whole Foods
store will test the city's demand for items like organic kale,
grass-fed beef and imported cheese.
Detroit's eclectic food scene was a big reason Whole Foods
decided to plant a flag where few big supermarket operators dare
to tread.
"We saw a community engaged with food, and that is something
we want to be a part of," said Amanda Musilli, Whole Foods'
Detroit community liaison. The store will hire about 70 people
and focus on more affordable offerings than the pricey fare that
earned the company the nickname "Whole Paycheck."
Dinner parties in abandoned buildings, soup bowl fundraisers
and renovations in the six-block district that houses the city's
beloved Eastern Market are contributing to the buzz.
"The food system could lay the groundwork, the frame, for a
new economy in Detroit," said Greg Willerer, founder of Brother
Nature Produce.
A former schoolteacher, Willerer grows salad greens on a
small farm in Corktown. He is one of many urban growers betting
that Detroit's economic future lies in things like heirloom
French spinach, edible flowers and Japanese mizuna.
In southwest Detroit's Mexicantown area, Tammy
Alfaro-Koehler and her husband more than tripled the size of
their Honey Bee fruit and vegetable market to 15,000 square feet
in 2006. "We're committed," she said. "We have been, even when
it was scary."
Amanda Sadlier, who lives a short drive from the Midtown
site of the planned Whole Foods, intends to splurge on the
occasional item when it opens.
She said the store would give a needed boost to this
neighborhood of extremes, punctuated by a modern medical center
a few blocks from the ruins of the Brewster-Douglass housing
project where the families of Motown Records singers Diana Ross
and Smokey Robinson once lived.
"It's somebody saying, 'We're going to go for it'," said
Sadlier, 27, who has five young children.
PEOPLE NEEDED
Many central Detroit grocers and restaurateurs who spent
decades hoping for a rebound eventually followed their customers
to the suburbs. This left residents of the hardest-hit areas to
do their food shopping at gas stations and corner stores that
mainly sell alcohol, cigarettes, junk food and lottery tickets.
Detroit is even short on fast-food chains.
"It's pretty bad, the worst I've seen," said consultant Mari
Gallagher, who popularized the term "food desert" and penned an
oft-cited 2007 report detailing Detroit's lack of healthy food
options.
City officials have made reversing the tide a top priority,
courting national chains like Trader Joe's and smaller private
ones like Meijer, based in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Their efforts
have been stymied by an inability to complete retail complexes
and, in some cases, outright disinterest.
Many business leaders in Detroit, one of the poorest large
cities in the United States, say growth potential is evident but
limited.
"There are only so many people here," said Ann Perrault,
co-founder of Avalon International Breads. The food pioneer
opened her bakery-cafe in 1997 before students, professionals
and hipsters pushed out many of the Midtown neighborhood's
prostitutes and street dwellers.
Starbucks Corp, Tim Hortons Inc and Biggby
Coffee have beaten Whole Foods to Midtown.
Perrault has stepped up advertising to compete with new
additions to the neighborhood and struck deals to supply bread
to competitors like Whole Foods. But, she says, the city must
bring its population back above 1 million to meet the
expectations of Whole Foods and other businesses.
"We need about 300,000 more people instantly to support this
kind of growth," Perrault said. "If we get 300,000 more people,
I'd say, 'Sure, this is going to take off like fire.'"
(Reporting By Lisa Baertlein in Detroit; Editing by John D.
Stoll and Lisa Von Ahn)