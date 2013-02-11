DETROIT Feb 11 Michigan Governor Rick Snyder
said on Monday he has not offered the job of emergency financial
manager of Detroit to anyone but does have a "short list" of
candidates if he decides that the state should take over
management of the city.
"I have a short list," Snyder told reporters after a
luncheon speech to the Detroit regional Chamber of Commerce. "I
haven't made an offer to anyone. We're talking to people."
The Detroit News reported on Sunday, quoting anonymous
sources, that Snyder had selected an emergency manager, offered
the job and expected a response this week. The person offered
the job was not identified, but the article said it was not
former Washington, D.C., Mayor Anthony Williams.
Snyder declined to comment on Williams, saying if he
responded about one name, he would be asked about others. But
Snyder said there are not many candidates with the skills
necessary to do the job.
Confirmation from the Republican governor that he has
assembled a short list of names for the position came as a
review team studying Detroit's financial situation is expected
to recommend soon whether an emergency manager should be
appointed.
The city of about 700,000 people has been struggling for
years with a falling population, shrinking tax base and large
payroll for city services.
The city has been operating under an agreement since April
2012 that gave the state some oversight and created an advisory
board, which is expected to meet separately on Monday in
Detroit. But the slow pace of reforms led Snyder to launch a new
review of Detroit's finances in December.
Municipal finance experts say an emergency manager for the
city would be a key step that could ultimately lead to Detroit
filing the largest-ever Chapter 9 municipal bankruptcy in the
United States.
The review team appointed by Snyder on Dec. 18 has two
months to complete its study of Detroit's finances and is
expected to deliver its report by Feb. 16.
But Snyder said on Monday that the timetable could be
flexible because he had asked the team to consider the Detroit
City Council's recent actions to improve its finances.
It could take two more weeks, he said, or it could be
sooner. The review team can recommend the appointment of an
emergency manager, who would control the city's checkbook.
While Democratic Mayor Dave Bing and the city council have
moved to reduce spending and initiate some reforms, including
layoffs and wage and benefit cuts, to stave off state takeover
of the city, the progress may not be enough to avoid an
emergency manager being appointed.