BRIEF-Hhgregg terminates letter of intent
* Hhgregg inc says company was unable to reach a definitive agreement on terms
WASHINGTON, Sept 2 The key hearing in Detroit's historic municipal bankruptcy case began on Tuesday in a federal courtroom, where teams of attorneys were set to argue for and against the city's plan to adjust $18 billion of debt.
The confirmation hearing, which is scheduled to stretch through Oct. 17, will determine if the plan is fair and feasible.
In a pretrial conference earlier on Tuesday, Gregory M. Shumaker, a Jones Day attorney representing Detroit, told Judge Steven Rhodes the city may not finish laying out its case until the last week of September or the first week in October. (Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Diane Craft)
March 16 A U.S. bankruptcy judge said on Thursday he would approve a plan by Peabody Energy Corp , the world's largest private sector coal producer, to exit Chapter 11 bankruptcy subject to discussions with the U.S. Department of Justice. (Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Bonanza Creek - on March 16 bankruptcy court entered order approving entry of co, units into certain restructuring support and lock-up agreement