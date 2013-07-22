July 22 The judge in the city of Detroit's
bankruptcy case on Monday ordered the first hearing in the case
to take place on Wednesday to consider the city's motion to
confirm that the U.S. bankruptcy code protects it from competing
lawsuits in the matter.
Judge Steven Rhodes, for the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the
Eastern District of Michigan in Detroit, granted a motion filed
by the city seeking expedited consideration of the issue of
which court has jurisdiction in the case.
Last Thursday the city filed the largest municipal
bankruptcy in U.S. history. Several other lawsuits were filed by
city employees, retirees and pension plans seeking to prevent
the city from pursuing its case under Chapter 9 of the U.S.
Bankruptcy Code.