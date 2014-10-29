DETROIT Oct 29 A Detroit real estate developer
whose group won a bundle of more than 6,300 properties in a
county tax foreclosure auction said on Wednesday he intended to
help get low-income residents into fixed up homes and turn
vacant lots into community developments.
Herb Strather, whose group bid nearly $3.2 million for the
properties in the Wayne County auction, said he also would work
with the city's Land Bank Authority to demolish properties in
some of Detroit's hardest hit neighborhoods.
"We do not need outsiders to tell us how to redevelop our
community," said Strather, who played a role in the development
of the Detroit casino industry.
Strather on Tuesday, representing Texas investment group Eco
Solutions, won a bid for a "blight bundle" - 6,365 properties
that were lumped together spanning parts of Detroit and Wayne
County in the auction.
Wayne County Chief Deputy Treasurer David Szymanski said
3,000 of the properties are questionable, but likely have
salvage value, 2,000 are vacant lots and 1,000 must be razed.
The sale is the largest for the auction, which has been
criticized for attracting speculators that do not end up
redeveloping. Detroit is home to about 70,000 abandoned or
blighted properties.
Strather was required to put down 10 percent of the bid by
the end of business on Wednesday. He executed a wire transfer
that if settled on Thursday would meet the deadline, the county
treasurer's office said. He has 14 days to pay the balance.
Wayne County Treasurer Ray Wojtowicz said on Tuesday in a
statement he hoped the packaging of the properties would assist
Detroit's effort to battle blight.
After it pays the balance, Strather's group would have six
months to demolish blighted properties or reach an agreement
with the county for redevelopment.
Strather did not offer any specifics, but said he intends to
broker deals with the city and state to get a redevelopment plan
in place by the deadline.
He said he planned to reach out to non-profits, many of
which have turned empty lots into urban gardens and other
community uses, to take over ownership of the properties, either
through financing or donations.
Strather's firm helped turn a former housing project into a
47-acre community of town homes and condos in a neighborhood
near downtown Detroit.
