By Nick Carey
DETROIT, July 18 Detroit filed the largest-ever
municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history on Thursday, marking a new
low for a city that was the cradle of the U.S. automotive
industry and setting the stage for a costly court battle with
creditors.
The bankruptcy, if approved by a federal judge, would force
Detroit's thousands of creditors into negotiations with the
city's Emergency Manager Kevyn Orr to resolve an estimated $18.5
billion in debt that has crippled Michigan's largest city.
The future of retiree pension and health benefits for
thousands of city workers hangs in the balance.
Anticipating the filing, investors drove prices of Detroit
bonds and notes lower, sending their yields to record highs on
Thursday.
In a letter accompanying the filing, Michigan Governor Rick
Snyder said he had approved a request from Orr to file for
Chapter 9 bankruptcy protection noting, "Detroit simply cannot
raise enough revenue to meet its current obligations, and that
is a situation that is only projected to get worse absent a
bankruptcy filing."
Speaking on Channel 4 Detroit after the announcement,
Snyder, a Republican, said, "Let's stop the decline. Let's get
to stability. Let's get things working in the right direction."
Snyder named Orr in March to tackle the city's spiraling
long-term debt, which is estimated at $18.5 billion.
A White House spokeswoman said Democratic U.S. President
Barack Obama and his senior team were monitoring the situation
in Detroit closely.
"While leaders on the ground in Michigan and the city's
creditors understand that they must find a solution to Detroit's
serious financial challenge, we remain committed to continuing
our strong partnership with Detroit...," White House spokeswoman
Amy Brundage said.
Detroit was once synonymous with U.S. manufacturing prowess.
Its automotive giants switched production to planes, tanks and
munitions during World War Two, earning the city the nickname of
the "Arsenal of Democracy."
Now the city's name has become synonymous with decline,
decay and crime. Detroit has seen its population fall to 700,000
from a peak of 1.8 million people in 1950. The city's government
has been beset by corruption cases over the years. Waning
investment in street lights and emergency services has left it
struggling to police the streets.
The city's murder rate is at its highest in nearly 40 years;
only a third of its ambulances were in service in the first
quarter of 2013; and its nearly 78,000 abandoned buildings
create "additional public safety problems and reduces the
quality of life in the city," the governor noted in his letter.
In June, Orr presented a proposal to creditors offering them
pennies on the dollar. His plan had met with resistance from
some creditors, most notably Detroit's two pension funds
representing retired city workers. The funds recently filed
lawsuits in a state court challenging the governor's ability to
authorize Orr to file for bankruptcy.
LONG ROAD AHEAD
Creditors are expected to mount a stiff challenge to the
bankruptcy, which was filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in the
Eastern District of Michigan.
Douglas Bernstein, a bankruptcy attorney at Plunkett Cooney
in the Detroit suburb of Bloomfield Hills, said he expected the
case would last one-to-three years and would be very costly.
"This could run to tens-of-millions to hundreds-of-millions
of dollars," he said.
Unlike corporate bankruptcies, there have been relatively
few Chapter 9 cases since the Bankruptcy Act was amended in 1934
to include municipalities. This means there is little precedent
and the number of creditors means a complicated road ahead.
"It's a very complex landscape and it's one that's going to
be watched very closely by municipal investors," said Robert
Amodeo, a portfolio manager at Western Asset in New York.
General Motors, the only major U.S. automaker headquartered
in Detroit, said in a statement that the company "is proud to
call Detroit home and...(this is) a day that we and others hoped
would not come. We believe, however, that today also can mark a
clean start for the city."
Ford Motor Co, which is based in the Detroit suburb of
Dearborn, said it was "optimistic that governmental leaders will
be successful in strengthening the community."
But Ed McNeil, chief negotiator for a coalition of 33 unions
that represent most of the service workers for the city of
Detroit said the bankruptcy filing was about "busting the
unions."
"I've said all along that this is a power grab," said
McNeil. "This is not about fixing the city's finances. It's
about the governor and his own agenda to take over the city of
Detroit."
In the municipal bond market, Detroit bonds and notes traded
on Thursday at record high yields, said Dominic Vonella,
managing analyst at Municipal Market Data, a unit of Thomson
Reuters.
The taxable June 15 2035 bonds traded at $38.5 with a yield
of 16 percent. That compares with $76 and a yield of 8.39
percent in mid-May.