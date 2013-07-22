By Bernie Woodall
The tug of war over
whether Detroit legally could file for municipal bankruptcy
continues this week as the city seeks an initial hearing in U.S.
federal court to put on hold challenges to the filing in
Michigan court.
Concerned that retirement benefits will be slashed, Detroit
retirees, workers and pension funds have been running to state
court in Michigan's capital of Lansing in an effort to derail
the biggest Chapter 9 municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history.
A Michigan state court judge on Monday morning adjourned a
hearing in a case brought by city pension plans with no action
taken. The pension plans asked for the proceedings to be
postponed one week to July 29.
That follows an order issued in one of the other cases on
Friday by the same judge, Ingham County Circuit Court Judge
Rosemarie Aquilina, directing Detroit Emergency Manager Kevyn
Orr to withdraw the bankruptcy petition he filed on Thursday.
In Friday's order Aquilina said the state law that allowed
Michigan Governor Rick Snyder to approve the bankruptcy filing
violated the Michigan Constitution. The governor cannot take
actions that would violate constitutional protections for
retirement benefits for public workers, she said.
Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette, acting on behalf of
Snyder, filed an appeal with the state appeals court, which has
not yet taken action on the matter.
Orr, meanwhile, filed a motion with Federal Bankruptcy Court
Judge Steven Rhodes, who was appointed on Friday to oversee the
Detroit case, requesting a hearing as soon as Tuesday on his
request to put a hold on lawsuits aimed at stopping the city's
Chapter 9 proceedings. The emergency manager's motion also asked
the judge to rule on deadlines, schedules, notification lists
and other procedural matters.
Legal experts have said they expect the federal judge to put
state litigation on hold, allowing those plaintiffs to use the
federal court to argue why Detroit should not be allowed to file
for bankruptcy.
Orr on Friday said he suspected the city will face an
eligibility fight, which would also include whether or not the
city made a good faith effort to negotiate with creditors over
its more than $18 billion of debt.
Detroit, a former manufacturing powerhouse and cradle of the
U.S. automotive industry and Motown music, has struggled for
decades as companies moved or closed, crime became rampant and
its population shriveled by about 25 percent in the past decade
to 700,000. The city's revenue failed to keep pace with pending,
leading to years of budget deficits and a dependence on
borrowing to stay afloat.