By Bernie Woodall
DETROIT, July 22 A federal court judge has set
the first hearing in Detroit's bankruptcy case for Wednesday to
take up the city emergency manager's request to put state
lawsuits challenging the bankruptcy filing on hold.
U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Steven Rhodes agreed on Monday
to the expedited hearing requested by emergency manager Kevyn
Orr in response to a Michigan court judge's order for Orr to
withdraw the Chapter 9 bankruptcy filing on state constitutional
grounds.
If Orr's request is granted, top Michigan state officials,
Orr and others would also be protected from litigation regarding
Thursday's bankruptcy petition.
Detroit, a former manufacturing powerhouse and cradle of the
U.S. automotive industry and Motown music, has struggled for
decades as companies moved or closed, crime became rampant and
its population shriveled by about 25 percent in the past decade
to 700,000. The city's revenue failed to keep pace with
spending, leading to years of budget deficits and a dependence
on borrowing to stay afloat.
Concerned that retirement benefits will be slashed, Detroit
retirees, workers and pension funds have been running to state
court in Michigan's capital of Lansing in an effort to derail
the biggest Chapter 9 municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history.
Pensioners could attempt to appeal to the federal district
court any order by Judge Rhodes enforcing the stay of litigation
against Detroit. But, because such an order would not be
considered a final judgment under bankruptcy laws, the federal
court could refuse to hear the appeal, said Stuart Gold, a
Detroit-based bankruptcy lawyer at Gold Lange & Majoros PC.
Ahead of Wednesday's bankruptcy court hearing, the heads of
two of the city's public labor unions - the United Auto Workers
and American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees
Council 25 - scheduled a news conference for later on Monday to
discuss alleged constitutional violations involving Detroit's
bankruptcy petition.
Ingham County Circuit Court Judge Rosemarie Aquilina on
Friday said the state law that allowed Michigan Governor Rick
Snyder to approve the bankruptcy filing violated the Michigan
Constitution. The governor cannot take actions that would
violate constitutional protections for retirement benefits for
public workers, she said.
Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette, acting on behalf of
Snyder, filed an appeal with the state appeals court asking for
immediate consideration. But the appeals court has not yet taken
any action on the matter.
Aquilina on Monday morning adjourned a hearing in another
case brought by city pension plans with no action taken. The
pension plans asked for the proceedings to be postponed one week
to July 29. The pension funds had filed an objection to an
expedited hearing in federal bankruptcy court, according to a
court document.
Legal experts have said they expect the federal judge to put
state litigation on hold, allowing those plaintiffs to use the
federal court to argue why Detroit should not be allowed to file
for bankruptcy.
Orr on Friday said he suspected the city will face an
eligibility fight, which would also include whether or not the
city made a good faith effort to negotiate with creditors over
its more than $18 billion of debt.
Judge Rhodes also set an Aug. 2 hearing in federal court on
Orr's motion on procedural matters, including deadlines,
schedules, the assumption of leases and contracts, and the
appointment of a retired employees' committee.
The historic bankruptcy filing roiled the $3.7 trillion
municipal bond market on Friday, sending prices lower and yields
higher on some bonds. But the market, where states and cities
like Michigan and Detroit borrow money, settled down and was
mostly steady on Monday.