By Bernie Woodall
DETROIT, July 22 Labor unions trying to stop
Detroit from cutting pensions filed a new challenge to the city
in bankruptcy court as the federal judge overseeing the case
said he would hear arguments on Wednesday.
U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Steven Rhodes agreed on Monday
to a request by Detroit Emergency Manager Kevyn Orr to fast
track a hearing on whether other courts can hear lawsuits
against Detroit, while it seeks federal bankruptcy court
protection.
Concerned that retirement benefits will be slashed, Detroit
retirees, workers and pension funds have filed three lawsuits,
including one backed by the United Auto Workers union, in state
court in an effort to derail the biggest Chapter 9 municipal
bankruptcy in U.S. history.
A Michigan court judge, for instance, has ordered Orr to
withdraw the July 18 bankruptcy filing.
The American Federation of State, County and Municipal
Employees Council 25, which represents about 70 percent of
Detroit's civilian workforce, on Monday argued if the other
lawsuits were stopped, Orr, Michigan's governor and others would
be able to continue to operate beyond state constitutional
authority.
However, many legal experts said they expect Judge Rhodes to
put the other cases on hold.
"Federal bankruptcy law generally trumps state law," and is
designed to do so, said Stuart Gold, a Detroit-based bankruptcy
lawyer at Gold Lange & Majoros PC.
UNIONS: WE NEVER SAT DOWN WITH ORR
If Orr's request to put those lawsuits on hold is granted,
top Michigan state officials, Orr and others would also be
protected from litigation regarding last Thursday's bankruptcy
petition.
Detroit, a former manufacturing powerhouse and cradle of the
U.S. automotive industry and Motown music, has struggled for
decades as companies moved or closed, crime became rampant and
its population shriveled by about 25 percent in the past decade
to 700,000. The city's revenue failed to keep pace with
spending, leading to years of budget deficits and a dependence
on borrowing to stay afloat.
To remain in bankruptcy court, Detroit must prove that it is
insolvent and that it made a good faith effort to negotiate with
its creditors, including its employee pension funds, over the
city's more than $18 billion of debt, which includes $5.7
billion in unfunded liabilities for healthcare and other retiree
benefits and a $3.5 billion pension liability.
Orr told National Public Radio on Monday that the city is
broke. "It doesn't matter what I say, it doesn't matter what we
look back on, there's just no money," he said.
AFSCME leaders on Monday said that Orr had rebuffed efforts
by unions to discuss the issues.
"Not once, did (Orr's) representatives sit down and seek to
negotiate a solution with our union," Steven Kreisberg, national
director for collective bargaining for AFSCME, told a news
conference.
"Our members and our retirees were never given the
opportunity to address the serious issues of the type of cutback
that the emergency manager is seeking," he said.
Orr has not specified how much pensions or retiree health
care will have to be cut, although his June 14 proposal to
creditors called for "significant cuts in accrued, vested
pension amounts for both active and currently retired persons."
Orr spokesman Bill Nowling said the unions were never
promised negotiations. "We will meet with the unions if they
ever put a counterproposal on the table."
Under Michigan's emergency manager law the city was not
obligated to negotiate in collective bargaining with the unions,
Nowling said. "It's a mischaracterization to say they were
promised negotiations."
Pensioners could attempt to appeal to the federal district
court any order by Judge Rhodes enforcing the stay of litigation
against Detroit. But, because such an order would not be
considered a final judgment under bankruptcy laws, the federal
court could refuse to hear the appeal, Gold said.
In a declaratory judgment on Friday, Ingham County Circuit
Court Judge Rosemarie Aquilina said the state law that allowed
Michigan Governor Rick Snyder to approve the bankruptcy filing
violated the Michigan Constitution. The governor cannot take
actions that would violate constitutional protections for
retirement benefits for public workers, she said.
Aquilina on Monday morning adjourned a hearing in another
case brought by city pension plans with no action taken. The
pension plans asked for the proceedings to be postponed one week
to July 29.
The historic bankruptcy filing roiled the $3.7 trillion
municipal bond market on Friday, sending prices lower and yields
higher on some bonds. But the market, where states and cities
like Michigan and Detroit borrow money, settled down and prices
barely budged on Monday.