BRIEF-Linn Energy successfully completes financial restructuring
* Linn Energy - through restructuring, Linn has reduced debt by more than $5 billion to total debt of $1.012 billion
July 30 U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Steven Rhodes on Tuesday proposed speedy deadlines for Detroit's municipal bankruptcy filing, including a March 1, 2014 date for the city to file a reorganization plan.
The judge also proposed Oct. 23 for the start of a trial on potential objections to Detroit's eligibility to file what would be the biggest Chapter 9 municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history.
The proposed dates and deadlines will be the subject of a hearing in federal bankruptcy court in Detroit on Friday.
Feb 28 Toronto-based retail operator YM Inc is preparing to submit an offer for the intellectual property of The Wet Seal LLC, as the 55-year-old U.S. teen retailer grapples with its second bankruptcy in the past two years, according to a person familiar with the matter.
Feb 28 A subsea and offshore contractor affiliate of Ezra Holdings Ltd, a struggling Singaporean oilfield services firm, filed for U.S. bankruptcy as it ran short of cash due to a lingering downturn in the oil-and-gas industry.