By Joseph Lichterman and Bernie Woodall
DETROIT Aug 19 One of Detroit's biggest public
labor unions on Monday became the first major party to file an
objection to the city's bankruptcy filing ahead of a midnight
deadline for challenges.
The American Federation of State, County and Municipal
Employees Council 25 said Detroit, which last month filed for
what would be the largest-ever U.S. municipal bankruptcy, has
not proven it is insolvent and has not negotiated in good faith
with its creditors. In a filing with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court
in Detroit, the union said it was also challenging the
constitutionality of Chapter 9 of the federal bankruptcy code,
which governs municipal bankruptcies, arguing that it encroaches
on states' rights.
The union also said Michigan's emergency manager law, which
enabled Detroit to file for bankruptcy on July 18, violates the
state constitution because the law does not explicitly protect
retirement benefits for public workers.
With the clock ticking toward the deadline set by U.S. Judge
Steven Rhodes, who is overseeing Detroit's case, objections were
expected to be filed by a range of creditors, including the
city's public-employee pension funds, bondholders, bond
insurers, vendors, retirees and possibly hundreds of smaller
parties.
For Detroit's Chapter 9 municipal bankruptcy to proceed,
Rhodes must first find that the city has proven it is insolvent
and negotiated in good faith with its creditors, or that there
were too many creditors to make negotiations feasible.
In a court filing earlier this month, Detroit released a
list of creditors, including current, former and retired
workers, that filled 3,504 pages. Another filing by Kevyn Orr,
Detroit's state-appointed emergency manager, said that "further
negotiations with all of the city's various stakeholders is
impracticable."
Orr's filing included a litany of Detroit's financial woes,
including more than $18 billion in debt and other obligations,
with nearly $12 billion of that amount considered unsecured.
Detroit, a former manufacturing powerhouse and cradle of the
U.S. automotive industry and Motown music, has struggled for
decades as companies moved or closed, crime surged and its
population fell from a peak of 1.8 million in the 1950s to
around 700,000 currently. The city's revenue fell short of
spending, while its budgets and borrowing ballooned.
Orr's spokesman, Bill Nowling, said the emergency manager
will respond "specifically and completely" to the objections in
court.
"Mr. Orr believes he has surpassed the legal standard of
negotiating in good faith with creditors and stakeholders,"
Nowling said. "He submitted a proposed restructuring plan to
creditors on June 14."
About 50 individuals filed objections to the bankruptcy at
the federal court in Detroit Monday morning. The group was
organized by the Detroit chapter of the National Action Network,
a national civil rights organization founded by Rev. Al
Sharpton.
The group's objection cites potential constitutional
problems with a Michigan law that allowed for the bankruptcy
filing and claims that the judge did not allow enough time for
objection filings.
Rev. Charles Williams II, the chapter's president, said many
residents, himself included, received notice only last week that
they were parties of interest who could object to the city's
filing.
"The process hasn't been as clear and transparent as it
should have," Williams said. "Many Detroit residents received
letters giving them the opportunity to file for an objection and
they didn't even know they received it. They weren't properly
notified."
Rhodes has scheduled Oct. 23 for the start of a hearing to
determine if Detroit is eligible to file for bankruptcy under
Chapter 9. If Detroit is deemed eligible for municipal
bankruptcy, it would be the biggest such case in U.S. history.
Detroit's largest unsecured creditors are its two pension
funds, which have claims totaling $3.74 billion in estimated
unfunded liabilities, according to a court filing by the city.
The remainder of the city's top 20 creditors include
bondholders of $1.47 billion of certificates of participation
that Detroit sold for its pension funds and hundreds of million
dollars of general obligation bonds.
The Detroit Institute of Arts said on Monday it will not
file an objection to the bankruptcy. The DIA has become
embroiled in the city's case because its assets, which include
works by Van Gogh and Matisse, could be sold to pay Detroit's
debt. However, Orr has said he hopes he does not have to sell
DIA assets.
Rhodes on Monday appointed Chicago attorney Robert Fishman
as the fee examiner in the case. Fishman will ensure all fees
charged to the city are disclosed and are not exorbitant. Fee
examiners are typical in corporate bankruptcies, but according
to a search of the Westlaw legal database, it appears Rhodes is
the first judge to appoint one in a Chapter 9 municipal
bankruptcy. [ID: nL1N0G11XY]
While Orr has expressed a desire for the city to emerge from
bankruptcy by September 2014, a lengthy eligibility fight could
extend the time frame.
Stockton, California, took nearly a year just to prove it
could stay in bankruptcy court, and San Bernardino, California,
is still awaiting a declaration more than a year after filing
for protection.
Some local governments have lost their eligibility fights. A
judge in Bridgeport, Connecticut's 1991 bankruptcy found the
city was not insolvent, while Harrisburg, Pennsylvania's 2011
petition did not survive because state lawmakers passed
legislation barring the city's filing and a judge threw it out.