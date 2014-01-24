(Adds comment from AFL-CIO spokesman)
By Joseph Lichterman
DETROIT Jan 23 Michigan Governor Rick Snyder on
Thursday called for the U.S. government to set aside 50,000
special visas over the next five years to attract highly skilled
immigrants to live and work in the bankrupt city of Detroit.
The proposal by the Republican governor would have to be
implemented by the federal government at a time when immigration
reform is one of the most contentious political issues.
Snyder hopes that a pool of talented workers would encourage
companies to bring new jobs by relocating to the financially
struggling city, which has seen its population decline to about
700,000 from a peak of 1.8 million in 1950.
The EB-2 visas would be aimed at individuals with advanced
degrees and exceptional skills in fields such as the auto
industry, information technology, healthcare and life sciences,
Snyder said at an event announcing the proposal.
EB-2 visas allow individuals with special talents to enter
the country without a job offer.
There is no precedent for special visas to be issued for a
specific geographic area, Snyder said, but he envisions the
immigrants being required to live and work in Detroit for a
certain period of time. He compared the program to a current one
that grants visas to physicians who agree to work in
under-served areas.
Detroit has struggled to provide basic services to residents
and filed the largest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history in
July with more than $18 billion in debt.
To move forward with his plan, Snyder would need the support
of Democratic President Barack Obama.
Snyder, who will be in Washington on Friday, said he would
meet privately with Obama administration officials. Snyder said
he hoped the administration would be able to act unilaterally
without requiring legislation.
"It's really taking up the offer of the federal government
that they want to help more," Snyder told reporters. "Again,
they made it clear they don't have dollar resources to
necessarily help, but isn't this a great way that doesn't
involve large-scale financial contributions from the federal
government to do something dramatic in Detroit?"
The governor was joined by Detroit's Democratic Mayor Mike
Duggan and Detroit city council members to announce the plan.
Snyder is asking that 5,000 visas be issued in the first
year, with 10,000 in each of the next three years, and 15,000 in
the fifth year.
The program would target individuals looking to move to the
United States as well as immigrants already in the country.
"Where else in the U.S. could you find a house or a lot for
the prices you're going to find here? It's a good deal," Snyder
said.
Homes have sold for as little as $500 in Detroit where
one-fifth of the housing stock is considered abandoned and
blighted.
The plan would make for "a dramatic increase nationally" in
the number of foreign high-skilled workers, said Jeff Hauser, a
spokesman for the AFL-CIO, the largest organized labor group in
the United States, but he said "this is not a practical proposal
in any sense of the term."
Noting that states cannot expand the quota on their own,
Hauser added, "And you cannot limit immigrants to a specific
city and say that they have no rights to leave that city once
they come" to the United States.
