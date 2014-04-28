BRIEF-Swift Energy Co files for mixed shelf of up to $250 mln
* Swift Energy Co - files for mixed shelf of up to $250.0 million - sec filing
April 28 Detroit and a coalition of 14 city employee unions have reached a tentative deal on five-year collective bargaining agreements, court-appointed mediators said on Monday.
The agreement in principle covers the major aspects of labor contracts with the city's largest union, AFSCME, and 13 other bargaining units, said the mediators, who were appointed by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court judge overseeing Detroit's historic municipal bankruptcy.
Once the pacts are finalized and ratified by union members, the terms will be included in the city's plan of adjustment, which must be approved by the bankruptcy court, the mediators said in a written statement. Terms of the deal, which covers 3,500 workers, were not released and will be made public once the contracts are ratified. (Reporting by Dan Burns; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Council to clarify status of existing and future legislation
ST. LOUIS, March 16 Peabody Energy Corp , the world's largest private sector coal producer, said on Thursday it expects to exit its Chapter 11 bankruptcy in early April after a U.S. judge said he would approve its plan to slash over $5 billion of debt.