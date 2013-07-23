DETROIT, July 23 A Michigan Appeals Court panel said on Tuesday it halted three lawsuits seeking to derail Detroit's historic municipal bankruptcy filing.

The panel acted after Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette asked the appeals court to quickly overturn the lower court rulings to halt the filing.

Detroit city workers, retirees and pension funds filed lawsuits in state court, concerned that the July 18 Chapter 9 bankruptcy filing by Detroit's state-appointed emergency manager will lead to retirement benefit cuts.

A state judge in Michigan's capital city of Lansing on Friday issued a declaratory judgment ordering Kevyn Orr, Detroit's emergency manager, to withdraw the bankruptcy petition on state constitutional grounds.