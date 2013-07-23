DETROIT, July 23 A Michigan Appeals Court panel
said on Tuesday it halted three lawsuits seeking to derail
Detroit's historic municipal bankruptcy filing.
The panel acted after Michigan Attorney General Bill
Schuette asked the appeals court to quickly overturn the lower
court rulings to halt the filing.
Detroit city workers, retirees and pension funds filed
lawsuits in state court, concerned that the July 18 Chapter 9
bankruptcy filing by Detroit's state-appointed emergency manager
will lead to retirement benefit cuts.
A state judge in Michigan's capital city of Lansing on
Friday issued a declaratory judgment ordering Kevyn Orr,
Detroit's emergency manager, to withdraw the bankruptcy petition
on state constitutional grounds.