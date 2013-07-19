Detroit filed for the largest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history. It marked a new low for a city that once was the cradle of the U.S. automotive industry. > Detroit files for bankruptcy, stage set for court fight > Residents wary as Detroit faces uncertain future in bankruptcy > Detroit raced to file bankruptcy ahead of move to block it > Chapter 9 puts Detroit in driver's seat of its restructuring > Moody's: Detroit bankruptcy filing credit negative FACTBOX/TIMELINE > Detroit bankruptcy was years in the making > Top 20 investment fund firms with biggest exposure > Recent U.S. municipal bankruptcies > A brief history of Detroit's fiscal problems > Reaction to Detroit's bankruptcy DOCUMENTS > Detroit's bankruptcy filing: r.reuters.com/tuj79t > Emergency manager's letter to governor: r.reuters.com/qyj79t > Emergency manager's declaration to court: r.reuters.com/wyj79t > Financial restructuring adviser's declaration: r.reuters.com/xyj79t > Operational restructuring adviser's declaration: r.reuters.com/zyj79t > Twenty largest creditors: r.reuters.com/bak79t GRAPHICS > Chapter 9 municipal bankruptcy filings since 1980 link.reuters.com/faj79t > Map showing median income in Detroit link.reuters.com/zyh79t VIDEO > Motor City drives into bankruptcy court: reut.rs/195GBUQ (Editing by Leslie Gevirtz and Lisa Shumaker)