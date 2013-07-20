Detroit filed for the largest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history on July 18. It marked a new low for a city that once was the cradle of the U.S. automotive industry. > Detroit bonds drop, judge seeks to halt bankruptcy filing > Governor, emergency manager defend Detroit bankruptcy > Muni market slumps day after Detroit bankruptcy > Retirees could bear brunt of Detroit bankruptcy > Detroit unlikely to make general obligation bond payments > Judge selected to hear Detroit Chapter 9 U.S. bankruptcy > Biden: "We don't know" if White House can help Detroit > Residents wary as Detroit faces uncertain future in bankruptcy > Detroit raced to file bankruptcy ahead of move to block it > Chapter 9 puts Detroit in driver's seat of its restructuring > Moody's: Detroit bankruptcy filing credit negative > Detroit files for bankruptcy, stage set for court fight FACTBOX/TIMELINE > Detroit's outstanding liabilities > Detroit bankruptcy was years in the making > Top 20 investment fund firms with biggest exposure > Recent U.S. municipal bankruptcies > A brief history of Detroit's fiscal problems > Reaction to Detroit's bankruptcy DOCUMENTS > Detroit's bankruptcy filing r.reuters.com/tuj79t > Emergency manager's letter to governor r.reuters.com/qyj79t > Emergency manager's declaration to court r.reuters.com/wyj79t > Financial restructuring adviser's declaration r.reuters.com/xyj79t > Operational restructuring adviser's declaration r.reuters.com/zyj79t > Twenty largest creditors: r.reuters.com/bak79t COLUMNS > Bankruptcy in Detroit: new precedents may be set > Bankruptcy isn't radical enough to save Detroit > Detroit bankruptcy has lesson for euro zone GRAPHICS > Chapter 9 municipal bankruptcy filings since 1980 link.reuters.com/faj79t > Map showing median income in Detroit link.reuters.com/zyh79t > Detroit population and unemployment rates link.reuters.com/vyk79t > Urban flight and fewer manufacturing jobs since 2001 link.reuters.com/nyp79t VIDEO > Motor City drives into bankruptcy court: reut.rs/195GBUQ > Selloff post-Detroit filing spells opportunity: reut.rs/16Oetzs > Detroit bankruptcy press conference: reut.rs/152w8VZ > S&P cuts Detroit's GOs to junk on bankruptcy filing: reut.rs/16ObRSa (Editing by Leslie Gevirtz and Lisa Shumaker)