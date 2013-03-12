March 12 Kevyn Orr, a partner with
Washington-based law firm Jones Day, is Michigan Governor Rick
Snyder's top choice for Detroit's financial emergency manager,
the Detroit Free Press reported on Tuesday.
The report said Orr would be the top pick if Snyder
reaffirms a financial emergency in Detroit after the Detroit
City Council argues against a state takeover at an appeal
hearing later Tuesday.
The newspaper report cited several sources with knowledge of
the search process who requested anonymity. Orr could not be
reached immediately for comment.
If Snyder decides to press ahead after the appeal, which was
opposed by Detroit Mayor Dave Bing, the appointment of an
emergency manager could come quickly.
On Monday, Bing announced the selection of Jones Day as the
restructuring counsel for the city.
According to the Jones Day website, Orr has experience in
business restructuring. He also represented Chrysler during the
2009 bankruptcy.
The Detroit Free Press said Sara Wurfel, Snyder's press
secretary, declined to comment on the appointment. The paper
said emails sent to Orr were not answered.
Detroit, the birthplace of the U.S. auto industry and Motown
music, has suffered from a sharp population decline that has
left the city with declining tax revenue, rising crime and a
costly and outdated government structure.
According to a report commissioned by Snyder, the city of
700,000 has "operational dysfunction" in its government, a
crushing debt of $14 billion and a current fiscal year deficit
of $100 million.