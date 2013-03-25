By Steve Neavling
| DETROIT, March 25
DETROIT, March 25 U.S. automakers joined other
Michigan businesses on Monday in donating $8 million for new
ambulances and police cars to Detroit as state-appointed
emergency manager Kevyn Orr took over running the destitute
city.
General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co, Chrysler
Group LLC, which have their headquarters in the Detroit
area, joined Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, Quicken Loans
and other area companies in the effort, Mayor Dave Bing
announced.
"This is an unprecedented collaboration between the business
community and the mayor's office," said Bing.
The effort to fund the ambulances and police cruisers was
led by Roger Penske, chief executive of Penske Automotive Group
Inc, who appeared with Bing at a press conference.
The donation came as bankruptcy lawyer Orr started the job
of Detroit emergency financial manager on Monday. He was
recruited by Michigan Republican Governor Rick Snyder to clean
up the finances of the city, which according to a state
government report is running a $100 million budget deficit this
fiscal year and has $14 billion in long-term debt and
liabilities.
Orr, a Washington, D.C.-based bankruptcy lawyer who worked
on the Chrysler bankruptcy and restructuring in 2009, is
unlikely to receive large amounts of money from the federal or
state governments to bail out Detroit.
The city's fleet of ambulances is aging and prone to
mechanical failures. Over the past three months, emergency
responders have often operated with just 10 to 14 ambulances,
instead of the 19 they are supposed to have, because the units
are constantly breaking down, city officials said.
Mayor Bing said some of the ambulances have 250,000 to
300,000 miles on them and desperately need to be replaced.
On Jan. 29, two children, ages 4 and 6, were unconscious
after a fire consumed their west-side Detroit home. As
firefighters tried to resuscitate the children, paramedics
failed to arrive. So firefighters rushed the two children in a
fire rig to the hospital. The 6-year-old died, and his brother
barely survived.
PROTESTS
Also on Orr's first day, protesters are expected to gather
in front of Detroit's city hall. Orr will have sweeping powers
to alter union contracts, lay off workers, and merge or close
whole departments of city government.
His appointment strips the elected mayor and city council of
much of their power.
Protest leaders object to a manager they have not elected.
Demonstrators are being bused to Cleveland to protest at an
office of Orr's former law firm, Jones Day.
So far, protests over the state takeover of Detroit have
been sparsely attended and peaceful.
Last Friday, Chicago-based civil rights activist the
Reverend Jesse Jackson appeared at Detroit's city hall to
criticize the appointment.
On Saturday, about 500 people gathered the historic King
Solomon Baptist Church in Detroit, where black leaders Malcolm X
and Martin Luther King Jr. delivered speeches in the 1960s.
Protesters pledged an escalation of civil disobedience, which
has included attempts to clog freeways with slow-moving cars and
rallying outside government buildings.
"We're going into a special week. For the Christians, it's
Holy Week," David Alexander Bullock, an activist and
pastor, said of the week leading up to Easter Sunday. "For the
emergency manager, it's Hell Week."
(Additional reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Greg McCune
and Steve Orlofsky)