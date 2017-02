DETROIT Nov 21 Detroit Mayor Dave Bing said on Wednesday the city will turn to unpaid employee furloughs beginning Jan. 1 to deal with a deteriorating financial situation.

While the mayor said public safety would not be adversely affected, details on the furloughs were not available.

Bing also said that the city would not miss any payments on outstanding debt. The city has projected it will run out of cash by the end of the year.