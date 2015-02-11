DETROIT Feb 10 Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said
the post-bankruptcy city will record its first balanced budget
since 2002 when the current fiscal year ends on June 30.
"We still have to run a very tight budget every single week
in order to stay on track," Duggan cautioned in his state of the
city address on Tuesday.
He added that while Detroit must report to a state-created
financial review commission, that oversight will end if the city
pays its bills and balances its budget for three straight years.
"And that's the goal of every one of us up here," Duggan
said, referring to members of the city council on hand for the
speech.
Detroit exited the biggest municipal bankruptcy in U.S.
history in December, shedding about $7 billion of its $18
billion of debt and obligations. The end of the historic
bankruptcy also marked the departure of state-appointed
emergency manager Kevyn Orr and the return of power to run the
city to Detroit's elected officials.
Duggan said the city continues to work on the Great Lakes
Water Authority, a deal between the city and three counties to
regionalize water and sewer services. The deal, which was a key
component of the city's debt adjustment plan, ran into a snag
when Oakland County Executive L. Brooks Patterson raised
concerns about the lack of new audited financial statements for
the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department amid fears that
declining revenue will lead to big rate increases.
A Feb. 6 order by Steven Rhodes, the U.S. Bankruptcy Court
judge who oversaw Detroit's case, indicated that mediation was
continuing over the water authority.
An exuberant Duggan said Detroit "is now on the road to
recovery," pointing to successful efforts to save and
rehabilitate houses, sell empty lots to neighboring homeowners,
collect unpaid property taxes, fix street lights and improve bus
service.
He said a new program will create an $8 million zero percent
loan pool to fund home repairs for qualified homeowners. Another
new initiative funded with money from the federal government and
foundations - Motor City Match - will offer loan, grants and
assistance to business entrepreneurs.
Duggan reported that once lengthy response times by police
and emergency medical services have dropped, along with the
number of carjackings and murders. He also pledged that Detroit
will be a leader in requiring police officers to wear body
cameras.
(Additional reporting and writing by Karen Pierog in Chicago;
Editing by Ken Wills)