DETROIT Dec 18 Detroit Mayor-elect Mike Duggan
will control about two-thirds of city operations once he takes
office next month, the Detroit News reported Wednesday.
Detroit, the largest U.S. city ever declared bankrupt, is
under the control of a state-appointed emergency manager, Kevyn
Orr. He and Duggan, who was elected in November, have been
meeting for weeks to discuss the new mayor's role.
Duggan, a former hospital executive, will oversee functions
that are not directly related to the city's bankruptcy case, the
News reported.
He will manage the city's economic development operations,
blight removal and a slew of other departments, while Orr will
oversee the finance department, contract negotiations and the
Detroit Police Department, the News said.
A formal announcement of the arrangement is expected
Thursday, the News reported.
Orr's term as emergency manager ends in September, and the
News said there was a possibility that Michigan Governor Rick
Snyder would appoint Duggan as emergency manager to replace Orr
if he thinks it is necessary.
Orr spokesman Bill Nowling and Duggan spokesman John Roach
declined to comment.