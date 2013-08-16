BRIEF-Peabody Energy announces members of company's post-emergence board of directors
* Peabody Energy announces members of company's post-emergence board of directors
Aug 16 The federal judge presiding over Detroit's municipal bankruptcy filing has ordered the mediator in the case to handle negotiations of collective bargaining agreements with the city's unions.
In a brief filing, Steven Rhodes of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Michigan ordered Chief District Judge Gerald Rosen, whom he named as mediator between the city and its creditors earlier this week, to handle "negotiation and renegotiation of collective bargaining agreements."
Detroit's some 9,000 public sector workers are represented by more than 40 different unions. The city's bankruptcy filing in July makes it the largest municipal bankruptcy case in U.S. history.
* Peabody Energy announces members of company's post-emergence board of directors
* expects to complete its financial restructuring process and emerge from chapter 11 in next few weeks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 3 Answers Corp, which owns the Answers.com and Multiply websites, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Friday with a plan to swap ownership of the company to creditors who are owed about $540 million, according to court documents.