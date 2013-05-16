UPDATE 1-Rig firm Seadrill risks Chapter 11 bankruptcy
* Seadrill faces debt-to-equity conversion; Chapter 11 beckons
May 16 A financial recovery plan released on Monday by a state-appointed emergency manager running Detroit has negative consequences for the city's bondholders, Moody's Investors Service said on Thursday.
"The plan is negative for Detroit bondholders because it indicates that the city requires 'significant and fundamental debt relief' to help shore up its finances, a clear indication that a default or bankruptcy is a real option," the credit rating agency said in a report.
* Collectors SAS shares will be delisted from Marche Libre as of March 6 following the decision of liquidation concerning the company Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
OSLO, Feb 28 Rig firm Seadrill, battling with $14 billion in debt and liabilities, said on Tuesday it may have to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection if it fails to reach a restructuring agreement with its lenders.