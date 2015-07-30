July 30 Moody's Investors Service on Thursday
upgraded Detroit's underlying credit rating by one notch to B2,
which still leaves the post-bankruptcy city in the junk
category.
The credit rating agency said the higher rating and a
positive outlook reflects Detroit's improved finances following
its Dec. 10 exit from the biggest-ever U.S. municipal
bankruptcy.
"The rating also incorporates management's continued
improvement of city financial operations and signs of economic
development in the city," Moody's said in a statement.
It added that Michigan's biggest city struggles with a weak
tax base, population loss and other factors that are expected to
continue over the near term.
The B2 rating does not apply to the city's sale next month
of $245 million of general obligation bonds secured by income
tax revenue, according to Moody's.
Those bonds earned an A rating on Wednesday from Standard &
Poor's due to strong debt service coverage and a Michigan law
that placed a specific statutory lien on taxes pledged to pay
off the debt. S&P gave Detroit an underlying junk rating of B.
(Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)