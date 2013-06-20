By Steve Neavling
| DETROIT, June 20
DETROIT, June 20 Detroit Emergency Manager Kevyn
Orr is ordering a joint investigation into the city's two
pension funds, in search of evidence of suspected fraud,
corruption, waste and other possible malfeasance.
Orr, a restructuring attorney appointed to reduce the city's
runaway debt, signed an order on Thursday that calls for the
city's auditor general and inspector general to investigate the
funds, which handle pension benefits for more than 20,000
retirees.
"There have been many questionable investments that have
been made by the fund boards, and some of those investments were
made without the advice of their financial adviser," Orr's
spokesman, Bill Nowling, said on Thursday. "We want to find out
what happened."
Orr called for a preliminary report to be issued within the
next 60 days.
"The EM believes that any such waste, fraud, abuse, or
corruption in the administration operation or implementation of
Benefit Programs harms the City and its residents, and that
identifying and correcting such waste, abuse, fraud, or
corruption is necessary and appropriate to carry out the
purposes" of the state law that created the emergency manager
position, Orr wrote in the order.
The investigation takes place at a time when Orr is meeting
with creditors, union leaders and others with an eye toward
seeking financial concessions. Orr has said Detroit will end up
in bankruptcy court if creditors do not accept considerable
reductions in what the city owes.
The order comes on the same day unions are meeting with Orr's
restructuring team to discuss the emergency manager's plan to
shift retirees from city-operated healthcare to Medicare or the
Affordable Care Act.
Shortfalls in the city's pension funds are among the most
difficult problems facing Detroit, and pension payments to
retirees are among issues being discussed in some of the
meetings Orr and his staff are holding as he seeks to stave off
a Chapter 9 bankruptcy filing.
This is not the first time corruption has been suspected in
Detroit's pension systems. Earlier this month, Detroit-based
investment adviser Chauncey Mayfield agreed to give back $3.1
million that U.S. regulators allege he stole from a pension fund
for the city's police and firefighters.
The city's former treasurer, Jeffrey Beasley, also has been
charged with taking bribes in exchange for steering business to
Mayfield.
The government has taken action against others allegedly
involved in pension-related corruption during the administration
of former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick. In March, two former
Detroit city pension officials were indicted, a week after
Kilpatrick was convicted for similar offenses.