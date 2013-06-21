By Steve Neavling
DETROIT, June 20 Detroit Emergency Manager Kevyn
Orr is ordering a joint probe into the city's two pension funds
to investigate possible fraud, corruption, waste and other
malfeasance.
Orr, a restructuring attorney appointed to reduce the city's
runaway debt, signed an order on Thursday that calls for the
city's auditor general and inspector general to investigate the
funds, which handle pension benefits for more than 20,000
retirees.
"There have been many questionable investments that have
been made by the fund boards, and some of those investments were
made without the advice of their financial adviser," Orr's
spokesman, Bill Nowling, said on Thursday. "We want to find out
what happened."
The city's Police and Fire Retirement System, with 12,000
active and retired members, and the General Retirement System,
with 18,000 members, issued a joint statement expressing
disappointment that Orr had not met with officials prior to
launching the investigations. "We intend to cooperate fully,"
the statement said.
Under the state's Emergency Manager law, Orr has the right
to seize control of the city pension funds if their funding
levels fall below 80 percent of obligations. The General Fund is
below that level, at 77 percent, with $2 billion in assets, and
the Police and Fire fund is 96 percent funded, with $3.1 billion
in assets, according to the statement.
Those funding claims are in stark contrast to figures put
forward in July by an actuary firm that Orr uses as a
consultant, Seattle-based Milliman. The firm said "very rough
preliminary guesstimates" show the police and fire pension fund
was only 50 percent funded for the fiscal year ended June 30,
2010, and the general services pension fund was funded at only
32 percent.
Orr called for a preliminary report from the auditor and
inspector to be issued within the next 60 days. The law requires
him to make the report available to the public.
"The EM believes that any such waste, fraud, abuse or
corruption in the administration, operation or implementation of
benefit programs harms the city and its residents, and that
identifying and correcting such waste, abuse, fraud or
corruption is necessary and appropriate to carry out the
purposes" of the state law that created the emergency manager
position, Orr wrote in the order.
Mark Diaz, a member of the 16-member board that oversees the
police and fire fund, acknowledged past troubles that led to
criminal charges against former pension officials. However, he
said, the pension funds are well run today.
"We're running a tight ship right now," said Diaz, who also
is president of the Detroit Police Officers Association, the
union that represents 1,923 officers.
The investigation takes place at a time when Orr is meeting
with creditors, union leaders and others with an eye toward
seeking financial concessions. Orr has said Detroit will end up
in bankruptcy court if creditors do not accept considerable
reductions in what the city owes.
The order comes on the same day unions met with Orr's
restructuring team to discuss plans to reduce the city's
long-term debt to stave off a Chapter 9 bankruptcy. The plan
calls for shifting city-operated healthcare to Medicare or the
Affordable Care Act and freezing pensions for current employees.
Workers with less than 10 years on the job would be enrolled in
a 401(k)-style retirement plan.
As expected, union leaders pledged to file suit, saying the
state's constitution protects municipal pensions.
Shortfalls in the city's pension funds are among the most
difficult problems facing Detroit, and pension payments to
retirees are among issues being discussed in some of the
meetings Orr and his staff are holding as he seeks to stave off
a Chapter 9 bankruptcy filing.
This is not the first time corruption has been suspected in
Detroit's pension systems. Earlier this month, Detroit-based
investment adviser Chauncey Mayfield agreed to give back $3.1
million that U.S. regulators allege he stole from a pension fund
for the city's police and firefighters.
The city's former treasurer, Jeffrey Beasley, also has been
charged with taking bribes in exchange for steering business to
Mayfield.
The government has taken action against others allegedly
involved in pension-related corruption during the administration
of former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick. In March, two former
Detroit city pension officials were indicted, a week after
Kilpatrick was convicted for similar offenses.