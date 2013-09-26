DETROIT, Sept 26 Detroit's emergency manager
proposed freezing pension benefits for some current city workers
starting in 2014 and will launch a two-month probe into the
city's dysfunctional and error-prone handling of employee
benefits.
A copy of Kevyn Orr's proposal was released by one of
Detroit's two pension boards on Thursday, the same day the
city's auditors posted a report that shed light on how Detroit
overpaid benefits, including unemployment compensation for
almost two years to 58 people who never worked for the city.
The report also raised the question of whether there was
fraud in doling out some unemployment claims. The auditors'
review of nearly two years of unemployment compensation claims
found that 13 percent were likely fraudulent and another 36
percent were highly questionable and required investigation.
In his pension proposal, Orr, who was tapped by the state of
Michigan in March to run its biggest city, would close the
general retirement fund, which represents non-uniform city
workers, to all future city workers and freeze it for current
workers as of Dec. 31. The city would replace the pensions with
401(a) and 457(b) retirement plans.
Tackling the city's pension overhang is a critical task for
Orr, who is trying to restructure Detroit's $18.5 billion in
debt and long-term liabilities after the city filed for the
largest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history on July 18.
The city's financial problems have eroded residents' quality
of life. In a court order Thursday, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Steven
Rhodes wrote that he has heard "truly disturbing accounts of the
consequences of the City's inability to provide basic services."
Detroit's two retirement funds are underfunded by $3.5
billion, with $2 billion of the liabilities coming from the
General Retirement System, according to the actuarial firm
Milliman, which has been hired by Orr.
The fund, which disagrees with Milliman's calculations, was
not consulted on the proposed changes to retirement benefits,
fund spokeswoman Tina Bassett said in a statement,
"We believe it is unseemly and disingenuous to present a
proposal involving a new benefit structure that will affect the
pensions of our members, beneficiaries and city employees not
yet vested, without seeking our input, suggestions, knowledge
and expertise," Bassett said.
The two retirement funds are the city's largest creditors
and have filed objections to Detroit's bankruptcy filing. The
city is still in the process of proving it is eligible to file
the Chapter 9 bankruptcy petition, and Rhodes will begin
hearings on the issue next month.
Part of Orr's strategy to address the city's problems is to
overhaul the outdated method by which Detroit tracks and manages
unemployment, pension and medical payments. Thursday's auditors'
report offered an early look at those missteps, which will be
examined further in the second report.
The initial probe found that the pension plans were overly
invested in real estate while policies on what constituted
overtime varied department by department. Managing healthcare
benefits involved keeping track of more than 10,000 deduction
codes.
The seven-person budget office was overwhelmed by the task
of administering healthcare benefits for more than 30,000 active
and retired city workers.
"It was found to be an extremely labor intensive process
that lacks good documentation, uniformity of processes and it is
prone to errors," the report said.