* Michigan one of 19 states allowing intervention in local
finances
* New law gives cities options for handling emergencies
WASHINGTON, July 23 Michigan's emergency manager
law may save other cities in the state from the fate of Detroit,
which last week filed for the largest municipal bankruptcy in
U.S. history, according to the Pew Charitable Trusts.
"These laws are in place because Michigan recognizes that
many other localities are experiencing financial struggles and
they want to figure out a way to help their localities so they
don't become the next Detroit," said Pew's Kil Huh, author of a
study released late Tuesday on how states intervene in the
finances of distressed cities.
The new Michigan law was signed by Governor Rick Snyder at
the end of 2012. It allows local elected officials to choose
among having an emergency manager, turning to a neutral party in
arbitration, entering a consent agreement to fix the
government's finances, or filing for Chapter 9 bankruptcy
protection.
Michigan has had an emergency manager law for 20 years, but
in 2011 voters repealed an overhaul that had given managers more
power over cities' finances, which led the Republican-controlled
legislature to draft the new law.
In March, the state appointed corporate bankruptcy lawyer
Kevyn Orr as Detroit's emergency manager, who guided the city to
file for bankruptcy protection a little more than three months
into the job.
"The new laws allow the emergency manger to intervene a lot
earlier and so they don't have to be reactive," added Huh on a
conference call with reporters. "They can be proactive in
stepping in and that certainly will help the state deal with the
distressed localities in the future."
Huh noted other cities such as Stockton, California, also
filed for bankruptcy protection last year, but that in general,
municipal bankruptcy is rare. In all the recent cases of default
or bankruptcy, the 2007-09 economic recession and financial
crisis have been only contributing factors, the study found.
"Almost every recent emergency can be traced to a one-time
blow or a structural problem that worsened over time," the study
said, noting that Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, was caught by a bad
infrastructure investment, while Mammoth Lakes, California, did
not have enough money to cover a legal judgment.
Only 19 states have laws allowing them to intervene in local
finances, and they run the gamut in how much they can intercede
during or before a municipal crisis, according to the Pew study.
The study encouraged states that can intervene to monitor
cities' fiscal conditions and identify problems.
They should also return control to local governments
quickly, Pew said, noting many civic officials in Detroit
worried that Michigan's intervention would lead to long-term
state control.
