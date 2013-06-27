By Bernie Woodall
| DETROIT, June 27
DETROIT, June 27 After years of pay cuts and
reduction in their ranks, Detroit police officers and
firefighters in the next week face a tough decision: Retire now
or put their careers in the hands of Detroit emergency manager
Kevyn Orr, who has the power to unilaterally cut their pay and
benefits.
At least several dozen police officers and firefighters will
retire early as they try to lock in benefits before Orr imposes
new labor contracts, union officials told Reuters.
A large flight of veteran public safety workers could cause
disruption in a city facing some of the nation's highest violent
crime rates and a rash of arson fires. This in turn would raise
the level of difficulty for Orr as he seeks to address Detroit's
myriad urban problems.
Uncertainty over future pay and benefits for the city's 500
mid-level unionized police officers and 917 unionized
firefighters is causing some to seek the exit, presidents of the
two unions said.
Mark Young, president of the Detroit Police Lieutenants &
Sergeants Association (LSA), said 200 of the 500 officers he
represents are eligible to retire. He said many are "on the
bubble" regarding a decision to retire before the union's
contract expires next week.
By retiring now, members of the LSA and the Detroit
Firefighters' Association could hope to lock in retirement
benefits under their existing contract before Orr could impose
cuts to pay and benefits -- a power granted him under Michigan's
emergency manager law.
Contracts for the Detroit Firefighters Association, as well
as for about 150 unionized emergency medical services workers,
both expire June 30. The city's contract with the LSA expires
July 6.
Any significant loss of lieutenants and sergeants could
immediately damage the Detroit Police Department, said Eric
Lambert, head of the criminal justice department at Wayne State
University, located in the city.
"You lose the expertise and institutional knowledge if you
have too many retire at once," said Lambert.
Orr has had little contact with leaders of public safety
unions since his first few days after taking office on March 25,
but he has said consistently that public safety is a top
priority. He addressed union leaders along with creditors and
pension trustees when he forecast large cost cuts and a possible
bankruptcy filing in a large-group meeting two weeks ago.
Orr's spokesman, Bill Nowling, said the emergency manager
knows a crowd of police officers and firefighters may soon
leave. Orr's staff needs to and later this week intends to
communicate "at least what our short-term intentions are,"
Nowling said.
"I know there are guys who are on the retirement bubble and
they need all the facts," Nowling said. "We want everybody to
make factual decisions and not emotional decisions. We want to
provide them with the information to do that."
Orr is holding internal staff meetings and is "hopeful" he
can clue the unions in on his plans in the next few days,
Nowling added. After the internal sessions, Nowling said Orr can
go say to union leaders, "This is what the future looks like, at
least for the short-term, so everybody has a clear picture."
One possibility is that Orr may maintain terms of existing
contracts for a period of time after expiration, Nowling added.
Police and firefighters are not eligible for Social Security
checks because of their city-sponsored retirement funds, to
which they contribute with every paycheck. But the city's police
and firefighters pension systems are only 78 percent funded,
according to estimates by Orr's office. The underfunding is
below the 80 percent threshold at which the emergency law allows
Orr to replace the board that manages the fund now.
Early retirement likely would not protect retirement
benefits, regardless of whether Orr imposes changes or new terms
are set under a possible bankruptcy filing. Orr earlier this
month said there is a 50-50 chance that Detroit will enter
bankruptcy.
"Whether you retire today or you retire two months from now,
those two things are going to impact (retirement benefits),"
said Nowling.
Dan McNamara, president of the Detroit Firefighters
Association, said he is frustrated by the lack of communication
from Orr's office.
So is Young, who said, "I have to know what to tell my
membership. Right now, we're reduced to collective begging."
Even as Orr decides how to handle pay and benefits,
Detroit's new police chief, James Craig, must begin
restructuring the police department he will lead beginning July
1.
Craig will "drive the restructuring" of the police
department, Nowling said.
Craig is expected to focus on "community policing," which
calls for more personal contact between officers and residents.
Lambert of Wayne State said that a delayed benefit of new
officers may be more openness to new police tactics.
If large numbers of sergeants and lieutenants retire early,
Nowling said, Craig will need to promote from within. Around 400
active police officers now working in administrative jobs could
shift to patrol positions after some retraining, he added.
The 1,900-member Detroit Police Officers Association has a
contract that extends through June 2014. Its members took a
10-percent pay cut last July.
Mark Diaz, president of the police officers union, said the
union five years ago represented about 3,000 active officers.
There were more than 700 members in the LSA five years ago,
said Young.
Five years ago, there were 1,300 firefighters in the city,
and that number has dwindled to 917, said McNamara
Since the beginning of 2012, about 140 firefighters have
retired and not been replaced. The department is strapped in
trying to cover the city's 139 square miles, he said, and cannot
afford even a handful of retirements.
"We're on our last legs everywhere we go," said McNamara.