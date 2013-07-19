DETROIT, July 19 Less than 24 hours after
Detroit filed the largest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history,
the two men behind the historic action - Michigan Governor Rick
Snyder and Detroit Emergency Manager Kevyn Orr - defended the
move in an interview with Reuters.
While insisting the state had no plans to bail out the city,
the Republican governor pledged that Lansing would become a
"partner" with Detroit on specific projects such as public
safety and parks.
Orr, meanwhile, said suburbanites were already rallying
around the city, even as he conceded that municipal unions may
never fully support the initiative.
Reuters: What impact will Detroit's filing have on the
borrowing ability and interest rates for the state and other
Michigan municipalities?
Snyder: Detroit is a unique situation ... $18 billion in
liabilities. The system is set up where each jurisdiction should
be borrowing on its own capacity. And so, as a practical matter,
it should not impact on the surrounding municipalities.
Reuters: Now that Detroit has filed, have you changed your
mind about what role the state needs to play in the process? Do
you have support from Republicans?
Snyder: If you're asking, are we going to bail out the city
of Detroit, the answer is no. Neither the federal government nor
the state of Michigan should bail it out. There are $18 billion
in liabilities. To simply put more money into a situation -
where? Towards $18 billion? It's not going to work.
The real thing that we can do - and we are doing very
actively, and I think is critically important - is we're being a
strong partner in particular projects that improve the life and
the quality of services to the citizens of Detroit. We're doing
blight removal, we're doing things in public safety, we're doing
things in parks, we're doing things with education. The list
goes on in terms of things we're partnering with the city on.
Reuters: How do you get suburbanites, especially white
suburbanites, to buy into the city's plight and to consider
pitching in and being part of its recovery?
Orr: I don't know if it's a white or black issue. I've
actually heard a lot of support for Detroit, irrespective of
someone's hue or color. Frankly, the suburban community, many of
whom are customers for the (city's) water department, have
already been supporting the city. I think everyone throughout
the state wants to see this city thrive. This is a very storied
and historic city in America. I think people of good faith have
already bought in. They just want the problem resolved.
Reuters: How do you keep thousands of Detroit retirees on
your side if you kill or drastically cut their pensions?
Orr: I don't know if we're going to kill their pensions. The
issue we're talking about is the unfunded aspect, the unfunded
pension actuarial liability. In other words, how much money is
missing from the pension fund to meet their anticipated
obligations in the coming years? It's going to be very difficult
for some of them to recognize this has to be done. But we don't
have a choice. We have about $12 billion in unsecured debt, and
$9 billion of it has to do with healthcare and pension
liabilities. We've got to get at that in some fashion or
another.
Reuters: When General Motors and Chrysler went through
bankruptcy in 2009, one of the keys was getting the union
buy-in. Why does it seem so different with Detroit's bankruptcy?
Why does it seem like the unions are so hostile? And what can
you do to get them to work with the city on this process?
Orr: First of all, there are different (bankruptcy)
chapters. ... You have different issues. They're not exactly
parallel. But to get to the gist of your question, how do you
get the union - I'm not sure we're going to get them completely
bought in. But we have to get them partly to the point of
recognizing there's no other way. We can't pay benefits with
money that's not there. It can't be done.
Snyder: I think everyone is tired of watching Detroit go
downhill, of having this continuation of saying things are only
getting worse. Without this action taking place, Detroit was
going to continue to decline every single day. And getting the
stability and getting the growth makes a tremendous difference.