April 1 Fitch Ratings downgraded the ratings on $5.87 billion of Detroit Water and Sewerage Department revenue bonds on Monday as the city's fiscal woes continued to be a concern despite Michigan's appointment of an emergency manager.

The credit rating agency said that while the lowered ratings remain well above the city's junk-level CCC general obligation rating, it revised the outlook on the water and sewer bond ratings to negative from stable.

"Fitch nevertheless is concerned that potential actions to improve the city's financial position could negatively impact the system's long-term credit characteristics," the rating agency said in a statement.

Detroit's GO bond ratings have been hammered deep into junk territory as it struggled to stay afloat amid a shrinking population and revenue base.

Last month, the state tapped bankruptcy lawyer Kevyn Orr to run the city of just over 700,000. 0rr, who started his job as emergency manager a week ago, has the power to reject collective bargaining agreements, sell city assets and recommend a municipal bankruptcy filing.

Fitch downgraded about $1.9 billion of senior lien water revenue bonds to BBB-plus from A, $1.1 billion of second lien water revenue bonds to BBB from A-minus, $1.9 billion of senior lien sewer revenue bonds to BBB-plus from A-minus, and $974 million of second lien sewer revenue bonds to BBB from BBB-plus.

Fitch attributed the downgrades to the department's weak financial results and high debt levels, balanced by the fact the sewer and water systems serve a broad area outside of Detroit that includes wealthy suburbs.