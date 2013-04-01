April 1 Fitch Ratings downgraded the ratings on
$5.87 billion of Detroit Water and Sewerage Department revenue
bonds on Monday as the city's fiscal woes continued to be a
concern despite Michigan's appointment of an emergency manager.
The credit rating agency said that while the lowered ratings
remain well above the city's junk-level CCC general obligation
rating, it revised the outlook on the water and sewer bond
ratings to negative from stable.
"Fitch nevertheless is concerned that potential actions to
improve the city's financial position could negatively impact
the system's long-term credit characteristics," the rating
agency said in a statement.
Detroit's GO bond ratings have been hammered deep into junk
territory as it struggled to stay afloat amid a shrinking
population and revenue base.
Last month, the state tapped bankruptcy lawyer Kevyn Orr to
run the city of just over 700,000. 0rr, who started his job as
emergency manager a week ago, has the power to reject collective
bargaining agreements, sell city assets and recommend a
municipal bankruptcy filing.
Fitch downgraded about $1.9 billion of senior lien water
revenue bonds to BBB-plus from A, $1.1 billion of second lien
water revenue bonds to BBB from A-minus, $1.9 billion of senior
lien sewer revenue bonds to BBB-plus from A-minus, and $974
million of second lien sewer revenue bonds to BBB from BBB-plus.
Fitch attributed the downgrades to the department's weak
financial results and high debt levels, balanced by the fact the
sewer and water systems serve a broad area outside of Detroit
that includes wealthy suburbs.