DETROIT, July 19 A Michigan judge on Friday
ordered Detroit's state-appointed emergency manager to withdraw
the federal bankruptcy petition he filed for the city on
Thursday.
Ingham County Circuit Court Judge Rosemarie Aquilina's order
said the 2012 Michigan law that allowed Governor Rick Snyder to
approve the city's bankruptcy filing, the largest municipal
bankruptcy filing ever in the United States, violated the
Michigan Constitution.
The declaratory judgment came in lawsuits filed this month
by Detroit pension funds, retirees and workers, which sought to
prevent a bankruptcy filing that would ultimately impair
retirement benefits in violation of constitutional protections
for those benefits.