June 14 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
dropped Detroit's credit ratings to CC from CCC-negative on
Friday, citing the city's expected default on outstanding
pension debt.
Kevyn Orr, the city's emergency manager, released a
restructuring plan that calls for a halt to debt service
payments on unsecured debt, starting with a $34 million payment
due Friday.
"Standard & Poor's rates an issue CC when we expect default
to be a virtual certainty, regardless of the time to default,"
the credit rating agency said in a statement.
S&P, which just downgraded Detroit's ratings on Wednesday,
also kept a negative outlook on the CC rating for the city's
general obligation and pension debt due to the potential of a
Chapter 9 municipal bankruptcy filing.