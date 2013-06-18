BRIEF-CHC Group says expects to emerge from bankruptcy in next few weeks
* expects to complete its financial restructuring process and emerge from chapter 11 in next few weeks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 18 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on Tuesday lowered the rating on Detroit's pension obligation certificates of participation to D from CC in the wake of the city's decision to stop payments on the debt.
"The downgrade reflects non-payment of debt service on the scheduled principal and interest payment date of June 15," S&P credit analyst Jane Hudson Ridley said in a statement.
Detroit's emergency manager announced on Friday that the cash-strapped city would cease payments on its unsecured debt, starting with the COPs payment of about $39.7 million.
Both Moody's Investors Service and Fitch Ratings on Monday dropped their ratings on about $1.5 billion of COPs to levels signifying default.
* expects to complete its financial restructuring process and emerge from chapter 11 in next few weeks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 3 Answers Corp, which owns the Answers.com and Multiply websites, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Friday with a plan to swap ownership of the company to creditors who are owed about $540 million, according to court documents.
March 3 A Catholic diocese in Minnesota filed for bankruptcy on Friday, joining more than a dozen other U.S. Catholic districts and religious orders driven to seek protection from creditors by the church's clergy sex abuse scandal.