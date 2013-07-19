July 19 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on
Friday put Detroit's water revenue bond ratings on CreditWatch
negative after the city's Chapter 9 bankruptcy filing on
Thursday.
This follows S&P similar action on the city's sewer revenue
bonds earlier on Friday.
"If a debt restructuring or negotiated exchange was
announced, we would likely drop the rating to CC. We rate an
issuer or issue 'CC' when we expect default to be a virtual
certainty, regardless of the time to default," S&P said.
"The rating would be lowered further if the sewer revenue
bonds become a specific subject of the bankruptcy petition or
actual payments are not made on time," the rating agency said.
Earlier on Friday, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services cut
its rating on Detroit's general obligation debt to 'C' from 'CC'
on Friday, and gave the bankrupt Michigan city a negative
outlook.