July 29 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on
Wednesday assigned Detroit an underlying junk rating of B, but
gave the city's upcoming sale of bonds backed by income tax
revenue an investment-grade rating of A.
The A rating is for the first public sale of debt by Detroit
since it exited the biggest-ever municipal bankruptcy last
December. The city plans to sell about $245 million of
fixed-rate bonds next month in the U.S. municipal bond market to
replace variable-rate bonds issued last year that financed
bankruptcy and other costs.
(Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by James Dalgleish)