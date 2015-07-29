July 29 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on Wednesday assigned Detroit an underlying junk rating of B, but gave the city's upcoming sale of bonds backed by income tax revenue an investment-grade rating of A.

The A rating is for the first public sale of debt by Detroit since it exited the biggest-ever municipal bankruptcy last December. The city plans to sell about $245 million of fixed-rate bonds next month in the U.S. municipal bond market to replace variable-rate bonds issued last year that financed bankruptcy and other costs. (Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by James Dalgleish)