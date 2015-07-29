(Adds sale date for bonds, mayor's comments, previous D rating,
reduction in size of issue)
July 29 Detroit won an investment-grade rating
of A from Standard & Poor's on Wednesday for an upcoming sale of
bonds backed by income tax revenue, but the post-bankruptcy
city's underlying credit rating was solidly in the junk category
at B.
The A rating is for the first public sale of debt by Detroit
since it exited the biggest-ever municipal bankruptcy on Dec.
10. The city plans to sell $245 million of fixed-rate bonds on
Aug. 19 in the U.S. municipal bond market to replace
variable-rate bonds issued last year to fund bankruptcy and
other costs.
S&P analyst Jane Ridley said projected coverage on the bonds
from Detroit's income taxes was a key credit strength. The
rating agency also cited a Michigan law that placed a specific
statutory lien on the taxes pledged to pay off the debt.
"This investment grade credit rating is an important
confirmation of the sound financial management now occurring in
the City of Detroit," Mayor Mike Duggan said in a statement,
adding that the A rating is expected to save the city $20
million in interest costs over the life of the bonds.
As for the city's underlying credit, S&P said the B rating
with a stable outlook was based on the city's "very weak"
economy, management and budgetary flexibility. It also noted the
city's previous bond defaults, which occurred before and during
its bankruptcy and which dropped Detroit's rating to the lowest
level of D.
"Given the history of default, we aren't likely to raise the
rating during the (two-year) outlook horizon," S&P said in a
statement.
Proceeds from the initial $275 million of bonds, which were
privately placed with Barclays Capital, were earmarked for
retiring a prior $120 million Barclays loan to the city, to pay
certain creditor claims from the bankruptcy and to finance city
improvements. Detroit said it was able to reduce the size of the
upcoming borrowing by $30 million to $245 million after the
city's bankruptcy consultants reduced their fees.
(Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by James Dalgleish)