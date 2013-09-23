DETROIT, Sept 23 A U.S. Bankruptcy Court judge
on Monday granted a motion by Detroit to delay a hearing on a
controversial deal between the city and banks aimed at ending
interest-rate swap agreements.
In his order, Judge Stephen Rhodes, who is overseeing
Detroit's historic municipal bankruptcy case, said the hearing
that had been slated to start on Tuesday will be adjourned to a
date to be determined.
The ruling came after Detroit earlier Monday requested the
court give it additional time to negotiate with bond insurers,
retirees, pension funds and some bond holders who objected to
the city's deal with swaps counterparties Merrill Lynch Capital
Services and UBS AG.
The city aims to end the swaps at a discount and free up
casino tax revenue used as collateral for the swap agreements.
The city could use casino revenue, which totals as much as $180
million a year, in a so-called debtor-in-possession financing
that would enable Detroit to settle with swaps counterparties
and investment money in the city.
The proposed $350 million debtor-in-possession financing
would give Detroit roughly $250 million it needs to pay the
swaps counterparties in order to terminate their agreements. An
additional $100 million from the financing would serve as a line
of credit for new investment, the city has said.
Douglas Bernstein, a bankruptcy attorney with Plunkett
Cooney in the Detroit suburb of Bloomfield Hills, said the delay
is a "positive step" in the bankruptcy case.
"That tells me that the mediation has got the parties'
attention and they're taking it seriously, and it may have the
desired effect by narrowing the areas of contention," Bernstein
said. "That's a good thing."
Detroit's motion stated that Syncora Guarantee Inc and
Financial Guaranty Insurance Company, which insured the swaps
and $1.45 billion of pension debt related to the swaps, as well
as the swap counterparties UBS AG and Merrill Lynch Capital
Services agreed with the move to stop the hearing.
Syncora, FGIC, other bond insurers, Detroit retirees and
pension funds and other creditors filed objections to the deal
because they claim it favors the swap counterparties over other
creditors. They also argue that the deal would eliminate the
$180 million in annual casino revenue as a potential source for
paying Detroit's other obligations.
Syncora and FGIC also argued that they insured the pension
debt and the swaps on the basis that they were one integrated
transaction. Pension debt will remain outstanding for another 22
years even if the swaps, which were used to hedge interest-rate
risk, were terminated, leaving the two exposed to potential
liability in the future.
This is the second delay for a hearing on the swaps deal,
which first was set for a hearing earlier this month. Kevyn Orr,
Detroit's state-appointed emergency manager who took the city to
bankruptcy court on July 18, has been pushing for a quick
process that would end the city's bankruptcy by the fall of
2014.
Rhodes initially set what many thought was an expedited
schedule for the case, which would be the biggest municipal
bankruptcy in U.S. history.