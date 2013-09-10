Sept 10 Syncora Guarantee, which insured some of
Detroit's bonds and interest-rate swaps, filed a notice on
Tuesday that it intends to appeal a bankruptcy court judge's
order that gave the cash-strapped city continued access to
casino revenue.
Judge Steven Rhodes, who is overseeing Detroit's largest-ever
municipal bankruptcy filing, ruled on Aug. 28 that tax revenue
from three Detroit casinos belonged to the city. The ruling
froze Syncora's effort to block the city's access to an
estimated $11 million in monthly revenue.
In its court filing, Syncora said it planned to appeal
Rhodes' ruling to the U.S. District Court in Detroit. The notice
by Syncora of intent to appeal marks the first time a litigant
has stated an intent to appeal one of Rhodes' orders since
Detroit's emergency manager Kevyn Orr filed the Detroit
bankruptcy petition on July 18.
Syncora is one of several bond insurers and creditors that
have filed objections in court to a deal by Detroit that could
end the swaps at a discounted rate and give the city unfettered
access to the casino revenue. The casino money had been pledged
as collateral for the swaps that were used to hedge interest
rate fluctuations on pension debt.
In depositions in the case, Orr and one of his top
consultants said the casino revenue was essential to keep
Detroit from running out of cash.