WASHINGTON Jan 23 A Deutsche Boerse unit agreed
to pay $152 million to settle allegations that it held some $2.8
billion in securities in the United States for the central bank
of Iran, the U.S. Treasury said on Thursday.
The unit, Clearstream Banking of Luxembourg, had an account
with a U.S. financial institution, which allowed Iran's central
bank to hold an interest in 26 securities, and also offered it
securities-related services. The Treasury did not name the U.S.
financial institution involved.
U.S. sanctions on Iran's disputed nuclear program prohibit
Iran's central bank and other Iranian institutions from any
financial dealings with the United States in order to starve
Tehran of cash.