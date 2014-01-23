WASHINGTON Jan 23 A Deutsche Boerse unit agreed to pay $152 million to settle allegations that it held some $2.8 billion in securities in the United States for the central bank of Iran, the U.S. Treasury said on Thursday.

The unit, Clearstream Banking of Luxembourg, had an account with a U.S. financial institution, which allowed Iran's central bank to hold an interest in 26 securities, and also offered it securities-related services. The Treasury did not name the U.S. financial institution involved.

U.S. sanctions on Iran's disputed nuclear program prohibit Iran's central bank and other Iranian institutions from any financial dealings with the United States in order to starve Tehran of cash.