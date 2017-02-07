Feb 7 The next time someone throws shade at you for ghosting them so you can binge-watch a TV show or retreat to your safe space, you can let them know your behavior has been recognized by the United States' leading dictionary publisher.

Merriam-Webster on Tuesday added more than 1,000 new words and definitions, ranging from conversational to scientific, to its website, Merriam-webster.com.

"Throwing shade," for example, originated from black and Latino gay culture in the 1980s and has been popularized more recently through social media. It means to express contempt through indirect or subtle insults.

"Ghosting," meanwhile, is to abruptly cut off contact with another person, usually a former friend or romantic partner.

Another new entry, "microaggression," is a discriminatory comment or action that subtly - and sometimes unconsciously - expresses prejudice toward a member of a marginalized group.

Other terms include "binge-watch," meaning to view many or all episodes of a TV series in quick succession; "prosopagnosia," an inability to recognize faces; "arancini," fried rice balls; and "safe space," a place intended to be free of bias, conflict and criticism.

"This is a significant addition of words ... and it reflects both the breadth of English vocabulary and the speed with which that vocabulary changes," the dictionary's chief digital officer and publisher, Lisa Schneider, said in a statement.

The last time the dictionary updated its website and print edition was in 2014, when it added only 150 words, said a Merriam-Webster spokeswoman, Meghan Lungi. She said Tuesday's update was its most significant in years. (Reporting by Gina Cherelus; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Marguerita Choy)