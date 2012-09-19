* DirecTV considering bid for Brazil's GVT - source
* Brazil telco seen fetching up to 8.5 bln euros
* Vivendi seen preparing list of potential buyers
NEW YORK/PARIS, Sept 19 U.S. group DirecTV is
considering a bid for Vivendi's, Brazilian broadband
specialist GVT, a source familiar with the matter said on
Wednesday, adding to a list of companies eyeing the unit as a
way to expand in a fast-growing emerging market.
DirecTV is Brazil's second-largest pay TV provider with
nearly 30 percent of the market through its Sky Brasil brand.
The sale process is at an early stage and Vivendi does not
want to rush into divesting what it sees as a prized asset with
strong growth potential that could fetch up to 8.5 billion
euros.
The French media-to-telecom conglomerate is reviewing its
portfolio of businesses and strategy in a bid to cut debt and
revive its lagging shares, and earlier shopped around its video
games unit Activision.
Bloomberg reported on Tuesday that California-based DirecTV
was on the list of interested parties that will have access to
GVT's financial data, and that a deadline for a first round of
bids hasn't been set.
A source familiar with the process confirmed that DirecTV
was among the potential bidders.
Espirito Santo analysts said DirecTV would be interested in
GVT as both compete in the fast growing pay-TV sector, with GVT
the price-cutting newcomer.
"DirecTV would be interested in knocking out a potentially
troublesome operator before it gains too much traction, gaining
access to synergies, a decent fixed-line network, and also the
broadband market in the process," they said in a research note.
OUT OF REACH
Telefonica and Telecom Italia, both in
Brazil already, are also among the possible bidders but are in
the midst of debt reduction programmes that could put GVT's high
price out of reach, people familiar with the process said.
Asked about GVT, Telecom Italia's chief executive Marco
Patuano said earlier in September that no "dossier was on the
table for the moment."
Carlos Slim's America Movil, which owns Brazil's
biggest pay TV operator and second-largest broadband provider,
could also review GVT's financials to evaluate a bid.
Sergio Rodriguez, a credit analyst from Fitch Ratings, said
GVT was not a "must do" deal for America Movil given its strong
position in Brazil but that the group could afford GVT if it
decided it wanted to bid.
"Carlos Slim has (an) approach of buying companies at
reasonable valuations so it will depend on how much Vivendi
wants," he added.
Vivendi bought GVT in 2009 for 2.9 billion euros after a
bidding war with Telefonica, as part of a drive to boost its
emerging market exposure. While GVT has become a driver of sales
and growth, the unit also consumes considerable cash.
In the coming years, GVT will also have to make a strategic
choice whether to invest additional billions to launch a mobile
service to keep up with local rivals who can market both fixed
and mobile offers to consumers.
As a result, Vivendi's thinking has evolved from seeing the
Brazilian broadband provider as a must-keep asset to one that it
would consider selling at the right price.
Vivendi shares were up 1.6 percent by 1000 GMT, while
France's blue chip index was down 0.2 percent.