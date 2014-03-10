WASHINGTON, March 10 Dish Network Corp
dominated last month's U.S. auction of so-called H Block
spectrum frequencies with winning bids in all 176 markets that
the Federal Communications Commission offered up.
The auction closed on February 27 after bids reached the
exact total of $1.564 billion that the satellite TV provider had
pledged as a reserve price.
A results sheet, recently posted online, shows that an
entity called "American H Block Wireless LLC," which was how
Dish participated in the sale, won all licenses in the auction.
Dish gained 10 megahertz worth of spectrum in areas across
numerous U.S. states and territories, including New York City,
Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco, Boston and Washington.
To view the results, see fcc.us/1eVrkUp
The H Block spectrum is adjacent to some frequencies already
owned by Dish, giving the company control of a valuably
contiguous slice of airwaves. However, it is unclear how the
company plans to use the spectrum.
Dish was the largest and most formidable of the
participants, which included smaller carriers and individual
investors.
The company's representative declined to comment, citing
anti-collusion restrictions in effect until Friday. Final
payments are due on March 28.
Dish had pledged $1.564 billion for the H block spectrum in
exchange for the FCC giving it more flexibility on how fast and
how the company would use some of the spectrum it already had.