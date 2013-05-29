LOS ANGELES May 28 A section of Disneyland was evacuated on Tuesday after an alarming noise was heard coming from a trash can, a Disney spokeswoman said.

"This afternoon, a small bang was heard in a trash can at Mickey's Toontown," the Disney representative said. "In an abundance of caution, we evacuated Toontown to allow local authorities the opportunity to investigate."

A spokesman for Anaheim police was not immediately available for comment.