Dec 3 U.S. companies are rushing to boost dividends before the end of the year due to uncertainty about whether lawmakers in Washington can reach a budget deal to avoid the "fiscal cliff." The $600 billion of automatic tax hikes and spending cuts scheduled to come into effect beginning next year could include higher rates for dividends, prompting some companies to either move up scheduled payments or declare special dividends. At least 41 U.S. companies have made these types of dividend announcements since Nov. 6. Among the latest, Oracle said Monday after the bell it would accelerate payment of three quarters of dividends. Below is a list of U.S. companies that have announced special dividends or brought dividends forward since Nov. 6. Not all companies announcing these types of dividends have been included in the list. COMPANY DIV/SHAR TYPE PAYOUT* PAYOUT DATE The Buckle $4.50 + Special/Moved $225.3 Dec. 21 $0.20 mln Hot Topic $0.08 Moved $3.4 mln Dec. 28 Carnival Corp $0.50 Special $297.2 Dec. 28 mln Franklin $3.00 Special $636.9 Dec. 20 Resources mln Westlake $3.75 Special $250.1 Nov. 26 Chemical mln Lancaster $5.00 Special $136.5 Dec. 28 Colony mln Sturm, Ruger & $4.50 Special $86.2 mln Dec. 21 Co Gerodyne $38.30 Special $56.8 mln Dec. 14 Wal-Mart $0.3975 Moved $1.34 bln Dec. 27 Bolt Technology $0.50 Special $4.3 mln Dec. 18 Arden Group $20 Special 61.4 mln Dec. 18 Access National $0.70 Special $7.7 mln Dec. 17 Tredegar Corp $0.75 Special $24.1 mln Dec. 14 National $1.50-$3 Special $69.5 mln TBD Beverage 00 - $138.9 mln Dillard's $5.00 Special $ 235.7 Dec. 21 mln Las Vegas Sands $2.75 Special $3.7 bln Dec. 18 Weight Watchers $0.175 Moved $9.7 mln Dec. 14 Drew Ind. $2.00 Special $44.6 mln Dec. 20 Ethan Allen $0.41 + Special + $14.4 mln Dec. 20 $0.09 moved Insperity $1.00 Special $25.7 mln Dec. 21 Heico Corp $1.14 + Special + $49 mln Dec.21 $0.06 moved Supertex $1.00 Special $25.7 mln Dec. 27 Marten $0.75 + Special + $17.1 mln Dec. 26 Transport $0.025 quarterly Costco $7.00 Special $3.0 bln Dec. 18 Trans World $0.47 Special $14.8 mln Dec. 26 Movado $0.75 Special $18.9 mln Dec. 21 Fluor $0.16 Moved $26.6 mln Dec. 26 Village Super $1.00 Special $15 mln Dec. 27 Market per class A share, $0.65 per class B share KBW $2.00 Special $69 mln Dec. 17 Stein Mart $1.00 Special $43.7 mln Dec. 24 Whole Foods $2.00 Special $371 mln Dec. 21 Market Tellabs $1.00 Special $367.5 Dec. 21 mln Mastech $2.00 Special $6.4 mln Dec. 21 Holdings Enzon $2.00 Special $88.8 mln Dec. 21 Pharmaceuticals Oracle $0.18 Accelerated $867.4 Dec. 21 mln PetMed Express $1.00 Special $20.01 Dec. 24 mln Dish Network $1.00 Special $451.43 Dec. 28 mln National Penn $0.10 Accelerated $14.96 Dec. 28 Bancshares mln Electro $2.00 Special $58.8 mln Dec. 27 Scientific Sun Hydraulics $1.00 Special $26.09 Dec. 28 mln CDI $0.13 Accelerated $2.5 mln Dec. 26 * Figures based on latest data for shares outstanding or taken from company filings where data is available (Reporting by Edward Krudy and Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by James Dalgleish and David Gregorio)