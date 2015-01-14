(New throughout, adds Hensarling quote)
By Emily Stephenson
WASHINGTON Jan 14 Lawmakers in the U.S. House
of Representatives on Wednesday approved a bill scaling back the
2010 Wall Street financial reforms, an early victory that could
embolden Republicans to continue chipping away at the oversight
law.
House Republicans view much of the Dodd-Frank law as
unworkable and an unnecessary burden on American businesses,
while many Democrats have vowed to defend it. In a mostly
party-line vote of 271 to 154, lawmakers voted to send the
measure to the U.S. Senate.
The bill would give banks extra time to comply with part of
the law's controversial Volcker rule and loosen disclosure
requirements for small companies seeking to raise capital, among
other changes.
"The community banks and the Main Street businesses that are
trying to put America back to work are suffering under the sheer
weight, load, volume, complexity and cost of the regulatory
burden that has been imposed," said House Financial Services
Committee Chairman Jeb Hensarling, a Republican.
Republicans control both houses of the U.S. Congress after
major wins in last November's elections, and they have made it a
top priority to reduce what they view as a burden on business
due to federal regulation.
The House on Tuesday approved a bill that creates extra
hurdles for agencies writing new rules.
The Dodd-Frank law is a top target. Republicans brought up
the financial regulation bill after returning to Washington last
week. They tried to move it quickly under special rules that
required two-thirds of the House's approval, but Democrats
defeated that plan.
On Wednesday, supporters, including 29 Democrats, approved
the bill under normal rules that required fewer votes. It is
unclear whether it would pass in the Senate, where Republicans
hold a slimmer majority than in the House.
The bill's most controversial portion relates to the Volcker
rule, which bans banks from making risky trades with their own
money and restricts certain types of investments.
The bill gives banks two more years to comply with a section
related to collateralized loan obligations, or bundles of
business loans. Banks said they would have to dump investments,
disrupting the market, if the rules were not changed.
President Barack Obama has threatened to veto the bill if it
reaches his desk.
(Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Susan Heavey and
Paul Simao)