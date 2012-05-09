WASHINGTON May 9 The head of the Department of
Energy's program that funds high-tech energy projects will step
down next month.
Arun Majumdar, who has served for more than two years as the
director of the Advanced Research Projects Agency - Energy, or
ARPA-E, will resign on June 9, Secretary Steven Chu said in a
note to agency staff on Wednesday.
Majumdar's family lives in California and never moved to
Washington. He often told people at conferences he would only do
the job at the agency for a few years as his family was far
away.
"It was that pressure on his family life and some recent
transitions in his family situation that are prompting his move
back to California," said a source at the DOE who did not want
to be named.
ARPA-E was created in 2007 by the administration of George
W. Bush to invest in projects considered too risky for the
private sector, but that have the potential to revolutionize
energy markets.
It did not get funding until President Barack Obama's 2009
stimulus package directed $400 million to the office which has
funded projects to, among other things, develop weeds that break
down into sugars to make biofuels, copy sea organisms that
convert carbon into an energy source, and develop batteries to
store energy from wind and solar power.
Eric Toone, currently the DOE's deputy director of
technology, will take the job next month.
Majumdar also served as Chu's acting undersecretary of
energy. Starting Wednesday, David Sandalow will take that job
while continuing as assistant secretary for policy and
international affairs.
Majumdar previously taught engineering at the University of
California at Berkeley and was an associate director at the
DOE's Lawrence Berkeley National Lab.
(Reporting By Timothy Gardner; editing by Jim Marshall)