Aug 13 A Wisconsin police dog died after the air conditioner in a patrol car malfunctioned while the animal was on assignment at golf's PGA Championship, authorities said on Thursday.

The Brown County Sheriff's Office K-9 named "Wix" died on Wednesday while working with a sheriff's deputy to provide site security at the PGA tour's last major championship of the year in Kohler, Wisconsin, the sheriff's department said in a statement.

During the tournament's practice rounds on Wednesday morning, the 3-year-old male Belgian Malinois was placed in a patrol car with the engine and air conditioning running, according to the sheriff.

The deputy, who checked Wix throughout the morning, found him unresponsive in the back of the squad car about 12:30 p.m., authorities said.

The sheriff's office said the vehicle was equipped with a K-9 heat alarm, which did not activate when the air conditioning failed.

The sheriff's office along with the local animal hospital is investigating the incident.

The PGA Championship is being played at Whistling Straits golf course, about 55 miles north of Milwaukee. Temperatures were in the 70s for most of the day on Wednesday.

On Monday, a patrol dog died in Jim Wells County, Texas, when it was left in an unattended squad car, according to the sheriff's department. The K-9's handler has since been fired, according to local media. (Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Peter Cooney)